KJP’s Twitter Account Apparently Posts Tweet Meant For Joe Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s Twitter account apparently posted a tweet Tuesday that was meant to come from President Joe Biden.

The press secretary’s account reportedly posted a tweet about “investing in all of America” and referred to running for president, according to screenshots posted by several accounts. The tweet has since been delated.

“Investing in America means investing in ALL of America,” Jean-Pierre’s now-deleted tweet read. “When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind.”

Biden traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to give a speech on the economic policy that his administration labels “Bidenomics.” During the speech, the president said he and his wife will travel to Maui, Hawaii “as soon” as they can, but did not specify a date as wildfires that have killed at least 96 people continue to devastate the country. (RELATED: White House Corrects Transcript To Cover Up Biden Sports Gaffe In Ireland)

The president is known for making gaffes that the White House frequently has to walk back. During an event in late February, he told an odd story of how his nurse would “do things” to him that she did not learn in nursing school. During a joint event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, the president was seen slowly removing his hand from his heart after realizing the National Anthem was not playing.

He also visibly tripped and fell flat on stage during a U.S. Air Force Academy in early June.