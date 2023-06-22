Biden Caught Slowly Removing Hand From Heart When He Realizes Song Playing Isn’t National Anthem

President Joe Biden slowly removed his hand from his heart after realizing the song playing was not the national anthem on Thursday.

Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House to discuss issues regarding Indian migrant workers and U.S. relations with India and China. The 80-year-old president stood to Modi’s left and placed his right hand on his heart when “Hail to the Chief” and the Indian National Anthem began playing. He then he realized the song was not the U.S. National Anthem.

A full seventeen seconds went by before the president realized he had put his hand on his heart for the wrong song and slowly slid his hand down his body until it reached his side, presumably hoping no one would notice.

Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, was roasted in April 2022 after he noticeably shook hands with the air after a speech in North Carolina. When he ended the speech, he turned around, and put out his hands for a few seconds until he realized no one was there to greet him.

More recently, Biden accidentally fell on the stage after tripping over a sandbag during while attending the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. This incident was not his first fall, however, as the president famously fell off his bike during a vacation in Delaware and nearly tripped down stairs at the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima during his May visit to Japan. (RELATED: ‘Things Happen’: Karine Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Falls)

The president’s mental state also became an area of concern after he searched around the room for the deceased Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana, who had died in a tragic car accident a month earlier.