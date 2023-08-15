Laura Ingraham Predicts New Trump Charges Will Guarantee Future Indictments Against ‘Political Opponents’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham predicted Tuesday that the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump will guarantee similar indictments in the future.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia handed down ten indictments Monday night, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

“The America I grew up in is a place where we don’t put our political opponents in prison, we let the voters decide who is best to lead the nation,” Ingraham said. “Nor did we criminalize political differences because that’s what they do in repressive regimes.” (RELATED: ‘She Just Lied To The World’: Former Trump Admin Official Blasts Georgia DA Fani Willis Over Trump Indictment)

“There is literally no description to adequately capture what a Pandora’s box of horrors the Democrats have opened up here,” Ingraham said. “Because, when political prosecutors across four jurisdictions, four are on a wild-eyed hunt for a former president and his top advisers, an incendiary precedent has been set. With the dirty work done by Alvin Bragg, to Fani Willis, there is no stepping back from this precipice now.”

“Now, the case basically boils down to the criminalizing of aggressive lawyering. Because people like John Eastman and other experienced legal minds offered the president a novel and, yeah, a controversial approach to challenging the electoral process, and because President Trump agreed to follow their advice, well, because he agreed to do that, Willis charged them all with an array of state crimes,” Ingraham added.

Rudy Giuliani, Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell were all charged under the indictment by Willis. Ingraham brought up comments by two-time Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams of Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.

“I mean, could you make the argument that, what, George W. Bush and Al Gore’s teams should be slapped or should have been slapped with some type of indictment after the 2000 recount?” Ingraham asked. “Now, what this full-court press against Trump virtually guarantees is that during every election cycle for the foreseeable future, there will be some urging the party in power to seek indictments against the leading candidate of the other party.”

“This dynamic will always and only work one way, to disenfranchise voters across America who would like to vote for the conservative candidate of their choosing,” Ingraham added later. “It’s the ultimate in election interference through corrupt, politically venal indictments. And who are the real defenders of democracy again?”

