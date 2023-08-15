Explosion At Russian Gas Station Kills At Least 35

An explosion at a gas station in Russia Monday night killed at least 35 people and injured more than 100, officials say.

The fatal explosion occurred after a fire broke out at a car repair shop in Makhachkala, the capital of the southwestern Russian republic of Dagestan. That fire spread to a nearby gas station, triggering an explosion that injured 115 people and killed at least 35 – three of them children, according to The Associated Press (AP)

“A fire occurred during car maintenance work, followed by a bang, as a result of which people were injured and died,” Makhachkala’s Investigative Committee stated, according to CBS News. The committee further noted the blast from the explosion not only killed and injured nearby bystanders but also inflicted damage on adjacent buildings and vehicles. (RELATED: ‘Looks Like A War Zone’: House Explosion Kills 5, Injures Several Others)

A fire and subsequent explosion at a gas station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan killed at least 30 people including three children, Russia’s emergencies ministry said https://t.co/TVpqqCjLsI pic.twitter.com/h8xD4wadV7 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 15, 2023



Of the 115 injured, 65 remain hospitalized – including 16 children, Russia’s Health Ministry stated, according to The AP. Eleven of those hospitalized, including two children, have been listed in grave condition, the outlet reported.

The fire has been extinguished by officials, according to Russian media sources cited by CBS News.

A criminal investigation into the initial blaze is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the fire, according to CBS News. Dagestan authorities, however, have already announced families of victims who perished in the explosion will receive 1 million rubles each (an equivalent of $10,000) and those who have been injured will receive between 200,000-400,000 rubles each, or between $2,000 and $4,000, the outlet reported.

“President Putin expresses his most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Dagestan and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims,” the Kremlin announced Tuesday, according to CBS News.