Kaley Cuoco’s Partner Reveals The Weird Way He Found Out How Famous She Really Is

Actor Tom Pelphrey recently explained that he didn’t know how famous his girlfriend, Kaley Cuoco, was until she met his family, according to an interview with W Magazine.

Pelphrey said that he invited Cuoco to meet his family in New Jersey and his mother’s partner, a big fan of “The Big Bang Theory,” kept calling her “Penny,” according to W Magazine. Cuoco played the role of Penny, one of the show’s main characters, from 2007 – 2019.

“Matter of fact, when I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom’s partner—who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan—was there, and he kept calling her Penny. I had no clue what was going on,” he told the outlet.

The “Ozark” actor revealed that he had never even seen an episode of “The Big Bang Theory.”

“So I pulled Kaley aside, like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t understand what’s happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?’ She’s like, ‘That’s my character in The Big Bang Theory.’ I was completely unaware. I’ve watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she’s fantastic,” he added. (RELATED: Famous Actor Shaun Weiss Turns His Troubles Into A Comedic Act)

The actor also admitted he “hadn’t seen Kaley in anything.”

“Look, I live in a cave. Before I met Kaley, I was living in upstate New York, on a dirt road, in the middle of the woods, without much Wi-Fi. She’s brought me into modern times,” Pelphrey said.