Horrifying Bodycam Footage Shows Hammer-Wielding Suspect Beat Officer Before She Shoots Him

Shocking body cam footage shows a female Connecticut police officer being attacked by a hammer-wielding man during an encounter Saturday morning.

The horrifying incident unfolded Saturday morning in Middletown, Connecticut when authorities responded to a call about a man smashing glass in a driveway, according to authorities. Officer Karli Travis responded to the scene and could be seen approaching the driveway where Winston Tate was meandering.

“Can you put that down please?” Travis was heard saying on the body camera footage.

“What?” Tate said.

“Can you put that down please?” Travis repeated as Tate began aggressively walking toward Travis screaming “No!”

Tate can then be heard incoherently cursing before he sprints toward Travis, who screams “Stop! Stop!”

Tate then throws Travis down to the ground before beating her with the hammer as she screams for help. Travis responded by opening fire on Tate, striking him 10 times, according to KFOX 14. Tate fled the scene but was taken into custody at his home and hospitalized for his wounds, according to the report.

Female police officer attacked with a hammer by 57-year-old Winston Tate who was on probation for attacking another officer in 2020. He survived so he might do it again as Connecticut is another pro-criminal, easy on crime leftist cesspool. pic.twitter.com/tPGKwPRdwQ — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 16, 2023

Travis was also hospitalized for injuries she sustained from Tate’s hammer blows, according to the report. (RELATED: Family Of Man Killed After Pointing Gun At Cops Says They Wish Police Had Just Talked To Him Instead)

Tate was booked on a $500,000 surety bond and is charged with second degree assault and assault on public safety personnel, among other charges, KFOX 14 reported.

Tate had a prior felony conviction from 1995 and was on probation for robbery at the time of the attack, according to the report.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.