Police Fatally Shoot Man Allegedly Holding Woman, Daughter Hostage

A man who allegedly held a woman and her daughter hostage was shot and killed by police Thursday in Miami Beach.

The suspect, Darien Young, was shot dead by police after allegedly holding a mother and her daughter hostage while holding a knife at Victoria’s Secret on Lincoln Road, according to Local 10 News.

The latest on the hostage situation and police involved shooting from Miami Beach Police at Victoria Secret on Lincoln Rd.:https://t.co/wo66z9qqfo@wsvn https://t.co/lCp1QEgJl4 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 27, 2023

Footage captured by a witness of the incident shows the suspect holding what appears to be a knife against a female’s neck inside of the store. Police were called to the lingerie store after 5:30 p.m. (RELATED: Newly Released Video Shows Police Shootout With Suspect In Crowded Supermarket)

“I’m gonna kill her, I’m gonna kill her, don’t make me hurt her,” a witness claimed the suspect said as he threatened the victim with his knife.

Young was caught shoplifting, according to the person filming the video. He also allegedly threatened two other people inside the store.

The suspect was shot by police when they arrived. The shooting was not captured on video.

After getting shot, Young was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition where he later died, police confirmed.

Young allegedly escaped the minimum-security Calumet House Traditional Housing Unit in New Hampshire July 21, according to Local 10 News. It is unknown how he ended up in Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is set to investigate the shooting, police said.

There have been several instances of hostage-taking in the United States this year. Two suspects were arrested in Texas after kidnapping an 18-year-old girl who they sexually abused for weeks until police were called July 16. In another instance, a Florida man faces charges for kidnapping multiple minors and engaging in a police chase while the children were inside the vehicle.