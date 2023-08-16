Police Say They Fatally Shot Off-Duty Deputy In Golf Course Altercation

Police officers reportedly shot an off-duty deputy in the middle of an apparent altercation at a golf course, according to NBC News.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club on Wednesday after Fontana Police (FP) officers shot an apparently armed off-duty L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy Alejandro Diaz.

FP answered an Aug. 15 call reporting the sound of gunshots nearby, according to NBC. When the officers arrived, they found Diaz sitting on the lane near the putting green. Officer Daniel Romero claimed that Diaz raised the gun against them and they responded by opening fire. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Feel My Legs’: Video Shows Sheriff’s Deputy Exposed To Fentanyl During Traffic Stop)

“The suspect was hit. He went down, he was treated by (paramedics) at the scene and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition,” Romero said, the outlet noted. A FP detective confirmed later on that Diaz was pronounced dead.

An armed off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot by police at a golf course in Fontana, authorities confirmed. https://t.co/MZVVtIAYxd pic.twitter.com/UCrRptcjDh — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 16, 2023

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic shooting incident involving our off-duty deputy who passed away yesterday,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement, according to NBC. “We are in close communication with Fontana Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as they conduct their ongoing investigation. This incident is extremely difficult for the family, our personnel, and the officers involved.”

Myesha Dowe, Diaz’s neighbor, said that she first confused the shooting with fireworks.

“He was a police officer that was helping us. Not only doing his job in the neighborhood. But also, just a good neighbor,” Dowe said.