Mass Shootings Up 44% In The First Few Months Of 2023

There have been 39 mass shootings so far in 2023, up from 27 during the same time period last year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

During the first month of 2023, 70 people across the nation were killed in mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). A mass shooting is defined as an incident in which four or more people are killed or injured.

In addition to 70 lives lost, 167 other people were injured, according to data from the GVA. The most deadly attack happened in Monterey Park, California, on Jan. 21 when 12 people were murdered and nine others injured.

Firearm injuries were the leading cause of death for people aged 24 and under in 2022, according to a new report by the American Academy of Pediatrics. This is partly due to an increase in firearm suicides and homicides, the report claims.

So far in 2023, 270 children under the age of 17 have been injured and 120 more were killed due to gun violence,according to GVA. Of those under the age of 17 killed or injured, 56 were under age 11.

“At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy,” Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California tweeted. There have been 27 people murdered in California due to mass shootings so far this year.

In Miami Gardens, Florida, 10 people were shot on Jan. 5 at a video shoot for rapper French Montana, reported The New York Times. So far, Florida has been home to six mass shootings with the most recent being in Fort Pierce on Jan. 16, according to the data.

“I was terrified,” said Miami Gardens bystander Carl Leon to The New York Times. “Everyone was running. I thought I was going to die.”

There were 12 more mass shootings in 2023 than during the same time period in both 2021 and 2022. By Jan. 24, 2021 and 2022 there were 27 mass shootings nationwide, according to GVA data. (RELATED: ‘It’s Exhausting’: Philadelphia Reports 20 People Shot, 4 Killed In Deadly Weekend)

In Rockford, Illinois, which is north of Chicago, three people died and two others were injured earlier this month. “Last year I lost 15 lives in my community. There was no national story about it. It’s just sad that we live in a country where violence is normalized,” said Democratic Mayor of Rockford, Tom McNamara to the NYT.

On Jan. 15, more than 50 shots rang out at a club in Houston, Texas, reported by ABC. Four were injured and one person was killed, according to GVI data.

“Just to see and know that’s my baby’s blood on the ground. It’s so much blood. You don’t know (which) is hers. Blood is all over the side of this truck. I’m ex-military, and this is just like a war zone,” said Clarence Pridgen to ABC. Pridgen is the father of one of the individuals struck that night.

The National Institute of Justice published a study on the likelihood of another mass shooting as deadly as the 2017 Las Vegas shooting which killed more than 50 people. They found that the probability of another mass shooting on that scale happening before 2040 is 35%, but varies depending on research methods.

