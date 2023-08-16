‘Name Me A Single Objective … We Failed On,’ Biden Says During Anniversary Of Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

President Joe Biden challenged Americans to name a “single objective” the country has “failed on” during his Wednesday speech, nearly two years after 13 Americans perished in the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we failed on. Name me one in all of our history. Not one!” Biden said towards the end of his remarks about the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Biden administration’s August 2021 withdrawal ended in the deaths of 13 American military personnel in a Kabul terrorist attack on Aug. 26 of 2021.

White House national security council spokesman John Kirby said the president was “proud” of the withdrawal.

“The president is very proud about the manner in which the men and women of the military, the foreign service, the intelligence community and on and on and on conducted this withdrawal,” he said in an April press briefing. “I’ve been around operations my entire life and there’s not a single one that ever goes perfectly according to plan.” (RELATED: ‘I Was Right’: Biden Chews Out Reporter Questioning Him On Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal Report)

The Biden administration’s review of the Afghanistan withdrawal largely cast blame on former President Donald Trump. The review, published in April, criticized Trump for ordering talks with the Taliban, starting the drawdown of U.S. troops, and negotiating a withdrawal deadline for May 1 of 2021 and not giving Biden a plan on how to conduct the final withdrawal.

“President Biden had committed to ending the war in Afghanistan, but when he came into office he was confronted with difficult realities left to him by the Trump Administration. President Biden asked his military leaders about the options he faced, including the ramifications of further delaying the deadline of May 1. He pressed his intelligence professionals on whether it was feasible to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and both defend them against a renewed Taliban onslaught and maintain a degree of stability in the country. The assessment from those intelligence professionals was that the United States would need to send more American troops into harm’s way to ensure our troops could defend themselves and to stop the stalemate from getting worse,” the review read.