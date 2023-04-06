Biden Admin Review Blames Trump For ‘Challenges’ In Afghanistan Withdrawal

The Biden administration’s review of the Afghanistan withdrawal largely blamed former President Donald Trump.

The document, published Thursday, mentions “Trump” 16 times, and cast criticism on the former administration for leaving “difficult realities” behind for President Joe Biden and “severely” constraining him.

The review criticized Trump for ordering talks with the Taliban, ordering the drawdown of U.S. troops, and negotiating a withdrawal deadline for May 1 of 2021, while not giving Biden plans on how to conduct the final withdrawal during the Trump to Biden transition.

“President Biden had committed to ending the war in Afghanistan, but when he came into office he was confronted with difficult realities left to him by the Trump Administration. President Biden asked his military leaders about the options he faced, including the ramifications of further delaying the deadline of May 1. He pressed his intelligence professionals on whether it was feasible to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and both defend them against a renewed Taliban onslaught and maintain a degree of stability in t he country. The assessment from those intelligence professionals was that the United States would need to send more American troops into harm’s way to ensure our troops could defend themselves and to stop the stalemate from getting worse,” the document read.