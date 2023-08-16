Former Trump Adviser Blasts Indictments As ‘An Open Vendetta’ By Dems Who Want To ‘Inflict As Much Pain As Possible’

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller slammed the indictments against former President Donald Trump as “an open vendetta” and compared Democrats to despots who imprison their political opponents.

Miller accused Democrats of interfering with the upcoming election, telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham that their ultimate goal is to “pull up Trumpist populism by root and branch from this country.” Miller further claimed that Democrats don’t just want to hurt Trump, they want to hurt his allies and his supporters.

“Inflict as much pain as possible, that’s their objective. It’s openly political. It’s an open vendetta. And ultimately, the American people are gonna have to decide whether or not that is a system, that is an authoritarian ideology they want to support,” Miller stated. (RELATED: Fulton County DA Proposes Start Date For Trump Trial One Day Before Super Tuesday)



Trump was indicted for a fourth time Monday in relation to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. The 98-page indictment against Trump also included 18 of his former administration officials and allies.

Ingraham observed that jailing one’s political opponents is a tactic used by the likes of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin or China’s President Xi Jinping.

“At least foreign despotic regimes pretend that people they’re jailing are guilty of spying — that they’re agents of a foreign country. Now, here in America, we are just imprisoning people for speech we don’t like. We are imprisoning people for asking them to lobby a state legislature or to watch a particular TV program. That’s where we have gotten to in this country. We are going to throw conservative lawyers in jail if we disagree with their faithfully argued legal theories,” Miller argued.

“As I said, this is a truly authoritarian ideology that we are seeing from the left in America today, from the Democratic Party in America today. And I believe that they are laying out the template to criminalize speech and political dissent amongst every day Americans,” Miller continued.