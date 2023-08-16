Fulton County DA Proposes Start Date For Trump Trail One Day Before Super Tuesday

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion Wednesday to set former president Donald Trump’s trial one day before Super Tuesday.

Trump and 18 other defendants are scheduled to go to trial on March 4, 2024, and are charged with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to the motion. Super Tuesday, which is the day when most states hold their primary elections, and will be on March 5, 2024, according to U.S. Presidential Election News. (RELATED: Jack Smith’s Prosecution Of Trump Has A Major First Amendment Problem, Legal Experts Say)

“In light of Defendant Donald John Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns, the State of Georgia proposes certain deadlines that do not conflict with these other courts’ already-scheduled hearings and trial dates,” the motion reads.

Trump was indicted in Washington, D.C., in August for charges related to Jan. 6, and in Florida in June for charges related to the alleged mishandling of federal documents. He was indicted in New York in March for an alleged hush money scheme to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

