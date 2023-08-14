‘A Political Hit Job’: Fox News Guest Says Trump Indictments Represent ‘Corruption’

A Fox News guest said Monday night that the indictments of former President Donald Trump were “a political hit job” and represented “corruption.”

“I don’t think you have to be a lawyer or some political expert,” Charlie Hurt, opinion editor of The Washington Times, told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “You don’t have to be watching all that closely to realize the depth of the devil standard and the corruption that’s going on here.” (RELATED: ‘He Is On The Beach’: Victor Davis Hanson Says Dems Will ‘Fixate’ On Trump Indictments To Distract From Biden’s Decline)

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, handed down ten indictments Monday night, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

WATCH:



“The entire legal apparatus at the direction of the Democrat Party and back then, Barack Obama, President Obama, was being directed to go after Donald Trump and of course, he got elected, and ever since then, they have never relented whether it was the Obama administration or the administrative state at DOJ, and then Democrats in Congress and they have never stopped trying to pervert our cherished judicial system to take care of a political enemy,” Hurt said.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Aug. 3 federal arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents.

“You know, part of the problem for Donald Trump is that he’s also taken on Republicans and he’s overhauled the Republican Party and by doing that, he has drawn enemies in this case in Georgia,” Hurt said. You’ve got political hacks down in Georgia testifying with political motivation against Donald Trump in this case. Openly admitting that they hate Donald Trump and that’s why they’re testifying.”

“This entire thing is a political hit job, and they will never stop unless we American people stop it for them,” Hurt added. “If they get away with this, what they’re doing right now, this is the way politics will be carried out in America for the rest of all time.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.