Video Shows Convicted Felon And Sex Offender Apparently ‘Sniffing’ Women In Barnes & Noble

A video emerged of a convicted felon appearing to sniff two women in a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Burbank, California, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The suspect, apparently identified as Calese Carron Crowder, 37, was seen crouching very close to the two women apparently “sniffing’ them, an Aug. 8 Tiktok video provided by one of the alleged victims, Michaela Witter, showed, Fox News reported.

Witter said she reportedly caught him staring at her and then appearing to stalk her, which prompted her to record the video. She challenged Crowder, asking to know what he was doing, to which he replied, “tying my shoes. What are you doing?” according to the video. Crowder apparently left the bookstore while Witter was making her report to the front desk.

“I feel really, like, violated,” Witter later said, the video showed. (RELATED: REPORT: FBI Investigating Pilot For Allegedly Stalking Woman From Ground And Air)

Burbank CA, be on the lookout for this creep! pic.twitter.com/iicS9zeFD1 — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) August 9, 2023

Some of the viewers of Witter’s video claimed they recognized the suspect, and another Tiktoker shared a similar video, Fox News reported.

“This is so upsetting. This man stalked my teenage daughter at our home over 10 years ago,” Candice Horry, the wife of former Los Angeles Lakers star Robert Horry, tweeted.

Witter followed up with the bookstore, and also reported Crowder to the police, according to a separate video.

Crowder was arrested Friday on suspicion of “peeping and prowling” in a separate incident, according to a statement by the Glendale Police Department. Crowder was “accused of peeping into the occupied residence of a Glendale family. The family, including children, were home at the time of the incident.”

Crowder “has a long history of peeping, prowling and residential burglary activity within the City of Glendale,” according to a separate statement by the Glendale Police Department.