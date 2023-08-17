‘Not Going To Sit Back And Watch’: Georgia Sen Calls On Kemp To Investigate Fani Willis

Republican Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp demanding he investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for potentially abusing her position of power.

A grand jury indicted Trump late Monday night for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The jury also indicted eighteen others, including Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis,” Moore tweeted. “America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis.” (RELATED: CNN Analyst Warns Georgia Jury Will Be Biased Against Trump, But Says There’s A Way To Fight It)

“We, the undersigned, being duly elected members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate, and compromising 3/5 of each respective house, pursuant to Article IV, Section II, Paragraph VII(b), hereby certify to you, in writing, with a copy to the Secretary of State, that in our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened under that section, for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis.”

Moore created an online petition to investigate Willis and potentially impeach her.

Trump was charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Filing False Documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and False Statements and Writings, according to the indictment.