CNN Analyst Warns Georgia Jury Will Be Biased Against Trump, But Says There’s A Way To Fight It

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Wednesday that a Fulton County, Georgia, jury would likely be biased against former President Donald Trump.

A grand jury indicted Trump late Monday night for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. 18 others, including Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro, were indicted along with the former president.

Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has also been indicted and charged with racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer in relation to setting up a call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Meadows filed a motion to have his case moved from state court to federal court on the grounds that, as federal law stipulates, he was an “officer of the United States” acting “under color of such office.”

Honig said Trump is likely to make the same argument, prompting host John Berman to ask why Meadows and Trump would want to get their case moved to federal court.

“Well, if this case is charged in only Fulton County … the jury will be very anti-Trump. The count in 2020 was about 72 percent for Biden, 26 for Trump,” Honig said, with both he and Berman noting two counties just north of Fulton are “way better for Trump” since he won them in the 2020 election.



“If they get into federal court the jury will be drawn from the entire northern district of Georgia which is basically all of these counties,” Honig noted, drawing a wide circle on a map of the state. “If they stay in Fani Willis’ court, it’s gonna be all from Fulton County.” (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig Lays Out Disadvantages In Georgia Trump Indictments)

Concerns about the jury pool have already arisen, with Georgia State University Constitutional Law professor Eric Segall saying Tuesday that race would play a role in the case.

Segall said Trump “is probably a little more sensitive to black women than he is to other people and the Fulton County jury pool is going to be largely African-American.”