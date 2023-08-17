EXCLUSIVE: Utah Rep, Former NFL Star Burgess Owens Blasts Biden, Announces 2024 Endorsement For Donald Trump

Republican Utah Rep. Burgess Owens revealed his presidential endorsement for 2024 exclusively to the Daily Caller on Thursday.

“Donald Trump delivered record-breaking growth to all communities. As a child born in the segregated south, I witnessed Donald Trump help the black community more than any president in my lifetime. Record growth for black business owners, then to answer this, the Democrats nominated the last segregationist in American politics, Joe Biden,” Owens said in a statement.

“Biden declared to the world if you don’t support him, ‘you ain’t black,’ well, once again, I don’t support him. I’m proud to support Donald Trump in 2024, and I pray he gets the opportunity to finish the record growth he started. We need his boldness to reverse the damage Joe Biden has done before it’s too late.”

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Owens To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Racial Segregation In Federal Trainings My latest with ⁦@mikeginsberg98⁩ Read more here: https://t.co/wf2wOzrjQd — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 27, 2021

Owens previously highlighted former President Donald Trump’s ability to shine light on true American values, and focus on what matters most. He told the Daily Caller in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, that “what our country is all about, what our conservatism is all about, what our American way is all about, is Head, Heart, Hands and Home. Head being education, Heart being God, Hands being industry and the free market, and Home being family.” (RELATED: GOP Rep Asks Education Secretary If He’d Be Okay With ‘My Homeboys’ Entering Bathroom With His Daughter If They Identified As A Woman)

Owens is the second Utah lawmaker to endorse Trump’s 2024 campaign in August. Mayor Trent Staggs of Riverton, Utah, who is running to unseat Sen. Mitt Romney, announced his endorsement for Trump on Aug. 3 while decrying President Joe Biden’s record in office.

Owens, played 10 seasons in the NFL with both the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders.