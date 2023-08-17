‘Made Mostly In China’: Trump Blasts Biden Over Electric Vehicle Push, Appliance Regulations

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden over his push for electric vehicles and regulations on appliances Wednesday, saying they were “destroying people’s lives.”

“I don’t care if you want to buy an electric car but you can’t force anybody to buy them because they don’t work well for most people, for a lot of people,” Trump told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced new proposed regulations for increased fuel efficiency in automobiles on July 28, taking the required average fuel economy to 58 miles per gallon, according to a release.

A July 21 press release by the Department of Energy said the Biden administration has proposed 110 initiatives in an effort to combat climate change. (RELATED: ‘They Will Turn Us Into Europe’: Former Trump Official Blasts Biden Over New Appliance Regulations)

“You can’t drive long enough. People drive for an hour and then they want to get a recharge. You can’t always do that, Trump said.”

“People should be able to buy electric but they should be able to buy every other form of car because we have a lot of gasoline in this country,” Trump added. “We have oil and gas, gasoline. China is going to make those electric cars, Larry. I saw you actually did a story recently on that, the electric cars. They’re going to be made mostly in China.”

WATCH:



Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August 2022, which included a tax credit for electric battery production and tax credits for various energy-efficient appliances and electric cars.

Despite Biden’s push for electric vehicles, the Biden administration blocked efforts to start mining for copper and nickel near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in January, The Wall Street Journal reported. In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency made a determination on Jan. 31 that would block the mining of 1.4 billion tons of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium in Alaska in order to protect salmon.

Trump also took aim at the Biden administration’s additional proposals to regulate appliances.

“They have restrictors on the showers, sinks, washing machines, they don’t give enough, any water, give this much water, show me in a glass, come to complain about it. I totally freed it up,” Trump said. “Washing machines, dishwashers. Dishwashers they give you this much water, the guy is explaining it from different companies in Ohio which have become very successful because of what we did.”

“We make a washing machine, we’re not allowed to use almost any water. It’s crazy,” Trump added later. “What are we going to do? Now I see where they want to take away your heating system in house which is very good, and they want you to spend $10,000 on a new heating system which is no good. They say it is environmentally friendly but not to you, if you’re living in the house, it is not a good environment.”

The Biden administration proposed new regulations on water heaters on July 21, following an effort to regulate gas stoves.

“They just want to make your life uncomfortable, but what they do to all of this equipment going into houses and they’re destroying people’s lives,” Trump said. “You have a heating system and you have a cooling system. They want you to spend all of this money to make it much worse than what you have right now and it won’t have any impact whatsoever on the environment.”

