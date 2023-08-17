‘We Are Gonna Regret This’: Sage Steele Slams ESPN’s Silence On Trans Participation In Women’s Sports

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele spoke out against biological men participating in women’s sports on Thursday’s edition of the Megyn Kelly Show.

Kelly criticized male sports personalities at ESPN for refusing to speak out about the issue, saying they know trans participation in women’s sports is wrong. Steele agreed, citing many of them have daughters that play sports. (RELATED: WaPo Poll: Americans Don’t Want Trans Athletes In Girls’ Sports)

“They know damn well that men should not be participating in women’s sports. They know it. They’ve gotta be on our side,” Kelly said.

“Of course they know, and especially because so many of them have children, have daughters who are in those arenas, on those courts, on those fields. And I know damn well, and I’m not gonna name names, but they know who they are, there’s no way they would allow their daughters to be on a field with boys, especially as you get older, as you are a teenager. Are you kidding me?” Steele said.

Steele took issue with outspoken female sports personalities who are vocal on women’s rights but silent on transgender athletes in women’s sports.

“This isn’t even controversial. This is stupid that it’s even a topic with biological men trying to play sports with women,” she said.

Steele added there seems to be no effort to get transgender athletes into men’s sports.

“There are no women trying to go play in the NBA, or the NFL or college football aside from a kicker here or there,” Steele said.

Steele claimed women’s progress in sports is going “backwards” as a result of this issue.

“I don’t know why the entire media chorus, sports media, is silent about this,” Steele said.

Steele pointed out certain ESPN personalities were vocal on air after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, yet remain silent on the transgender women in sports issue.

Steele also suggested if female sports personalities spoke out against transgender individuals in women’s sports, the issue would “go away.”

“Like, we are giving away our power with it, and to me I’m like, ‘We are gonna regret this,'” Steele added.

Sage Steele was suspended from ESPN in October 2021 after publicly criticizing the company’s COVID vaccination employee mandate as “scary.” Steele filed a lawsuit against the company in May 2022. She announced a settlement with her former employer Tuesday.