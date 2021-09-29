Sage Steele Says ESPN’s Vaccine Mandate Is ‘Scary’ To Her ‘In Many Ways’

Sage Steele isn’t overly happy with ESPN’s vaccine mandate.

ESPN is owned by Disney, and the massive company has mandated that employees get the coronavirus vaccine. The policy already caused Allison Williams to step away as she tries to grow her family, and it sounds like Steele isn’t a fan of the policy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football.

My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision. pic.twitter.com/np5V3gdrfW — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) September 9, 2021

The ESPN superstar said the following about ESPN’s vaccine mandate during an appearance on Jay Cutler’s podcast, according to Mediaite:

I didn’t want to do it. But I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30 to get it done or I’m out…I respect everyone’s decision; I really do. To mandate it is sick and scary to me in many ways, but I have a job. A job that I love, and frankly, a job that I need, but again I love it. I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, a global company…but it was actually emotional.

You can listen to the entire episode with Cutler and Steele below.

I have to admit that I’m a huge fan of Sage Steele and have been for a long time. I think she’s one of the best talents at ESPN.

She’s incredibly talented at her job and is criminally underrated, and she’s never been afraid to speak her mind.

Trust me, I’m 100% confident she’s not the only one who feels this way. She’s just the only one who has publicly stated it as far as I know.

Seeing as how we live in a time period where idiots thrive and many people can’t stay out of other people’s business, I have no doubt the circus will sound off on Steele’s comments.

Who cares what they have to say. She’s a TV superstar, hard worker and has accomplished 1,000x more than your average Twitter troll.

If they want to try to crush her for speaking her mind, then let them have at it. She’s clearly strong enough to stand on her own merits.

