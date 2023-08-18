‘Joe Biden Knows What’s Going On’: Byron Donalds Reacts To President Using Aliases For Emails

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida ripped President Joe Biden Friday, saying he “knows what’s going on” with regards to his son Hunter’s business dealings.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, demanded access to documents from then-Vice President Joe Biden’s emails Thursday in a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration. “Hunter Biden and Joe Biden have created this web of corruption. We’ve detailed it with the $20 million coming from all these companies across the globe,” Donalds told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. (RELATED: Former Intelligence Director Slams New Biden Docs As The ‘Smoking Gun And The Bloody Knife’)

WATCH:



“A lot of them are front groups for foreign countries, specifically China but then also with Russia. We already know that,” Donalds said. “We know that Joe Biden was on the phone with these business people. He showed up at conferences for a couple of dinners. Now we know about these fictitious E-mails, these fake E-mail accounts where Joe Biden doesn’t use his name because he doesn’t want to get caught in corruption, in pay for play schemes.”

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Monday that the money paid to the Biden family could be in excess of $50 million, based on suspicious activity reports she has reviewed. A May 26, 2016 email to one of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s pseudonyms discussed an upcoming meeting with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

“Joe Biden knows what’s going on, and it’s going to be our responsibility in the House of Representatives to prove that,” Donalds said. “And I think when we get access to these E-mails, hopefully he doesn’t bleach byte them like Hillary Clinton did, hello, Merrick Garland, pay attention to that one. Hopefully, he doesn’t destroy this stuff so we can subpoena and finally paint a full picture for the American people. Joe Biden is corrupt.”

