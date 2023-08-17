Former Intelligence Director Slams New Biden Docs As The ‘Smoking Gun And The Bloody Knife’

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said new documents involving Joe and Hunter Biden were a “smoking gun and the bloody knife” Thursday.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, demanded access to documents from then-Vice President Joe Biden’s emails Thursday in a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration. A May 26, 2016 email to one of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s pseudonyms discussed an upcoming meeting with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. (RELATED: ‘The Bidens Are Being Protected’: GOP Rep Fallon Reacts To Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Probe)

WATCH:



“These are Joe Biden’s documents. One of the emails on the NARA website is literally titled, ’emails between vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden regarding Ukraine and Burisma,’” Ratcliffe told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I mean, that’s not a smoking gun, that’s a smoking gun and the bloody knife. I mean, that’s really significant evidence that we really shouldn’t just be finding about now. I think it’s a shame that it’s Jamie Comer and House Republicans doing the investigating.”

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower July 20. The document, which recounted what a “confidential human source” (CHS) told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in June 2020, says that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens.

“We now know there is a confidential human source that said there were ten million reasons why they would be talking about conversations with Ukrainian president and firing the Burisma prosecutor,” Ratcliffe said. “The fact he is doing it under an alias no connection with the U.S. government only raises questions. Laura, the significance of this is what people have learned is that the National Archives are official records. So, these are Joe Biden’s own records from the National Archives.”

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.