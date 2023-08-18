TikTok Star Falls 60 Feet Off A Cliff Onto Lava Rocks, Survives

TikTok star Caleb Coffee fell 60 to 80 feet off a cliff onto lava rocks in Hawaii, and is in the intensive care unit suffering from multiple serious injuries.

The social media sensation miraculously survived the fall off a cliff on Wednesday during a hiking trip in Hawaii, according to the New York Post. The 18-year-old was hiking with three friends when he slipped and fell at roughly 2 p.m. He had to be airlifted to a local hospital, according to a briefing of the incident posted by his sister, Peyton, to a GoFundMe page. The family is asking for financial support to help pay for the unexpected medical bills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee Family (@jasoncoffee)

“We don’t know the full extent of his injuries yet,” Peyton said, before she summarized the injuries that they were immediately contending with.

“His current injuries include Spinal fracture, broke femur, elbow, wrist and multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body. He also hasn’t been able to hold down food,” she said.

Peyton offered insight into the severity of the injuries her brother faces and noted the long road to recovery that lies ahead.

“The medics have informed us more injuries will most likely pop up over the next few weeks,” she said.

“If you can’t donate he would appreciate your prayers. He is thankful to be alive but in excruciating pain as of now. Unfortunately Caleb did not have medical insurance and we can not afford these medical bills that is why we are making this go fund me,” she wrote.

“For the past two days all the doctors thought that my spine or neck was broken,” Coffee said Thursday from his hospital bed, the NY Post reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Coffee (@caleb_coffee)

“I just got out of another MRI and it turns out somehow, miraculously that it is not broken, just irritation, and I personally can not make up an explanation for that other than thank you, Jesus,” he said in a video that was posted to his father’s Instagram story.

Coffee’s father, Jason, revealed that his son was diagnosed with a broken femur, a fractured wrist, and had to have two plates and 10 screws surgically inserted into his right elbow. He currently has feeling in all his fingers and toes.

“60 to 80 feet, I can’t even fathom it, I don’t even remember. Just woke up and I thought I was going to die, and then I didn’t die, so thank you God,” Coffee said.

A GoFundMe was created with a goal of $100,000. Just over $18,000 has been raised for the teen so far. (RELATED: 4-Year Old Boy Hiking With Parents Falls 70 Feet Off Cliff)

Coffee became a viral sensation alongside his siblings after his father gained notoriety by posting comedy sketches with his family.

He went on to create his own social media following by posting pranks online.

Coffee’s TikTok boasts over 11 million followers and features the teen partaking in various gym workouts and enjoying the great outdoors. He appeared to be in optimal physical health at the time of his accident.