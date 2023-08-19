Missing Couple Found Days After Eerie Facebook Post

A missing Tennessee man was found by two hikers Friday before guiding rescuers to the location of his female partner, ending an intensive six-day search of the Alaskan wilderness for them.

The hikers found Bare approximately 200 yards from the Chena Hot Springs Resort, according to the Fairbanks Police Department. Bare was uninjured and told Troopers he had left Hovesepian to seek help.

Rescuers were guided by Bare, approximately three miles away from the resort where Hovesepian was found. (RELATED: Missing Hiker Has One Man’s ‘Very Weird Hobby’ To Thank For Saving His Life)

Fairbanks Police began searching for the couple on Aug. 12 after they failed to make their return flight and didn’t contact family. Their luggage was found at their accommodations, and State Troopers later located their vehicle at the resort. The initial dispatch announced “Troopers launched a search and rescue operation in the area … with helicopters, sUAS, ATVs, professional search and rescue teams, and K9 teams.”

Bare documented his trip to Alaska on his Facebook account, noting he was traveling to his 50th state for his 50th birthday. He posted to Facebook on Aug. 8, “I’m not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range. If a Kodiak gets me, I’ll consider that an honorable death.”

The couple returned safely to the resort at 8:40 p.m. Friday, where emergency medical services evaluated them.