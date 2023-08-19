‘What The F*ck!?’: Random Man Kisses NYC Councilwoman During CBS News Interview

Brooklyn Councilwoman Inna Vernikov was unexpectedly kissed by a stranger during an interview Thursday with CBS New York.

Reporter Hannah Kliger shared a video Thursday of the Brooklyn councilwoman being kissed on the cheek by a random man walking past the Aug. 17 interview. “What the fuck!?” said Vernikov in reaction to the incident. (RELATED: Canadian Reporter Who Suffered Medical Issue Live On-Air Issues Health Update)

Stranger kisses Brooklyn Councilwoman @InnaVernikov during an interview on Brighton Beach @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/xCIg01SxbE — Hannah Kliger (@HannahKliger) August 18, 2023

Vernikov responded to the video on Twitter and subsequently thanked numerous colleagues for their support.

Not the kind of love I’d expect from constituents! — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) August 18, 2023

Many on-air interviews and live reports have been interrupted by passers-by. In February 2022, a reporter for ABC 6 and FOX 28 in Columbus, Ohio was preparing for a shot with the camera rolling when a car pulled up and the driver yelled, “Hi Baby!” The reporter, Miles Harris, soon recognized the driver to be his mother.

Another live incident occured in 2022 when a man allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the camera of a Fox 32 Chicago crew. Reporter Joanie Lum was in the middle of a live report when the altercation occured.

In 2021, NBC reporter Al Roker nearly toppled over while giving a live report on Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. The hurricane had winds up to 150 mph and storm surges of upwards of 15-16 feet with 20 inches of rain. The reporter was hit with waves numerous times as he reported.