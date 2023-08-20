Chuck Todd Says Biden’s Job Approval In Polls ‘Doesn’t Look Good For Him

NBC’s Chuck Todd said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s recent job approval in the polls “doesn’t look good for him.”

The assembled panelists were discussing challenges facing Biden. USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, Susan Page, said Biden needs to come out and speak about his son, Hunter, arguing the president’s current “public position is not sustainable.”

Politico’s Jonathan Martin interjected, arguing the president has three major issues clouding his re-election chances: his son, his age and what he should say about the investigations into former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: ABC Guest Lays Out 3 Massive Issues With Biden’s Re-Election Campaign)

“The one thing I want to point out here, this stuff has taken a huge toll on him. Biden, right before the 2020 election, he was right-side-up which, in our polarized politics, is quite astonishing. Trump and Rudy Giuliani began this campaign to tarnish Biden and turn him into the Clinton name with the obsession over the Ukraine businesses with Hunter, and it’s worked,” Todd said. “His numbers look more like Hillary Clinton in ’16 than Biden ’20. Kimberly, maybe abortion is the difference there, that that will bail him out, but that doesn’t look good for him.”



Senior opinion writer at The Boston Globe, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, said “it won’t bail him out on its own” but that Biden needs to focus on the two biggest issues being abortion and democracy.

Biden has been facing falling poll numbers. A recent CNN poll found 51% of Americans say the economy is getting worse while giving Biden a 41% approval rating. A separate poll commissioned by the Associated Press conducted by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago found Biden’s approval rating on the economy is 36%.