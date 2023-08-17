Despite Massive ‘Bidenomics’ Push, Voters Still Don’t Trust Biden To Handle Economy

A new poll reveals that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings on the economy are low despite him traveling around the country on a “Bidenomics” tour as he campaigns for reelection.

Biden, his wife and high-ranking members of his administration have been traveling across the country as part of an organized campaign, known formally as the “Investing in America Blitz” to promote his economic policies — which have involved infrastructure investment as well as tax credits and subsidies for certain manufacturing industries such as electric vehicles and computer chips. Despite this effort, Biden’s approval rating on the economy remains 36% — below his general approval rating of 42% — according to a new poll conducted by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago and commissioned by The Associated Press, published on Thursday. (RELATED: Chuck Todd Says Americans Are ‘Not Feeling’ Bidenomics)

The poll also found a sizeable number of respondents disapproving of Biden’s economic performance were Democrats. Merely 63% of Democrats approved of his economic leadership while 34% disapproved, a figure less lopsided than Republicans — of whom 91% disapproved.

Thanks to Bidenomics, we’re restoring the American dream. pic.twitter.com/zhqyxlaQ8n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 10, 2023

The Democratic disapproval of Biden’s economic leadership was greater among young voters, defined as being between the ages of 18 and 44. Among them, 48% disapproved of Biden’s record on the economy, while that figure was just 22% for Democrats over 45 years of age.

Apart from the economy, the poll also revealed that pluralities of voters do not have confidence in Biden’s ability to manage the White House or handle a crisis, with 45% and 46% of voters reporting “hardly any confidence” in these two categories, respectively.

Moreover, among all Democrats, a full 55% did not want Biden to run for a second term, which swelled to 66% for young Democrats. However, 82% of all Democrats said they would support Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, which only has two other candidates — Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In August, Biden’s tour has taken him across the country, including to Arizona, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Maine and Utah, where he has touted his record. A general election matchup with former President Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor and the leading candidate for the Republican nomination, shows that both are tied at 44%, according to RealClearPolitics.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 10 and 14 via online and telephone interviews with 1,165 adults. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.8%.

“The polling that we see is that … the legislation the President has passed, the policies he has passed [are] incredibly popular. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law [was] supported by 76 percent of the American people, 72 percent of the American people strongly supporting the CHIPS and Science Act, 80 percent of the American people supporting the provisions of the [Inflation Reduction Act],” the White House noted in a comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “These are the kinds of things that — you know, they’ll take time for people to feel.”

