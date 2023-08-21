Alan Dershowitz Says Trump Call To Brad Raffensperger Is ‘The Most Exculpatory Piece Of Evidence’

Former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz said Monday that “the most exculpatory piece of evidence” in the case against former President Donald Trump was his phone call with Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of Georgia.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, handed down ten indictments on August 14, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. “If I were a defense lawyer in this case, I would start with that phone call. It’s the most exculpatory piece of evidence,” Dershowitz told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Warns Georgia DA May Have ‘Tripped The Wire’ With Her ‘Jackson Pollock School Of Prosecution’ Approach)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

“The word ‘find’ has a dictionary meaning. It means they’re there, they’re there to be found. Just please look hard and look for them. That’s what we did in Florida. We thought there were enough votes that could put Gore over the top.”

Dershowitz noted that the lawyers representing then-Vice President Al Gore in the recounts and legal contests following the 2000 election also were seeking to find enough votes.

“There was possibly more that could be done but in any event you don’t make it a crime if it is a matter of degree,” Dershowitz said. “You say to people don’t do it next time or you condemn people. You don’t vote for them. That is the ultimate check and balance. Don’t vote for them.”

“Vote for Al Gore if you thought he did it properly and don’t vote for Donald Trump if he didn’t do it properly but criminalizing it endangers all Americans,” Dershowitz continued.

