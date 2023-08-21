Kayleigh McEnany Argues Trump Is About To Make A ‘Huge Political Miscalculation’

Fox News host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued Monday that her old boss, former President Donald Trump, is about to make a “huge political miscalculation” by ruling out the GOP primary debates.

Trump confirmed in a Truth Social post Sunday that he will apparently skip all the upcoming 2024 GOP primary debates.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” he wrote.

McEnany disagreed with Trump’s decision.

“The takeaway from that is this is a huge political miscalculation, I would say, for him,” she argued. “You give others the opportunity to shine. You give others two hours to throw lobs at you. I know former President Trump can dance across the debate stage, can defend himself. But you’re not there to do it yourself, you’re counting on maybe others to step in.” (RELATED: Carlos Curbelo Says Trump Made ‘Very Rational Decision’ Not To Debate)

McEnany then argued the “biggest strategic risk” is that President Joe Biden could use Trump’s decision as precedent to decline a debate with Trump in the future.

Trump is planning to sit down for an interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson while the primary debate is being held Wednesday night, according to The New York Times. Trump has polled in double-digit leads ahead of his closest rivals despite four indictments.

Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier in June that while he likes debates, he sees no reason to partake given his leads in the polls.

“Why would I allow people at 1% and 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?” Trump said.