Carlos Curbelo Says Trump Made ‘Very Rational Decision’ Not To Debate

Former Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo said Monday former President Donald Trump made a “very rational decision” not to appear at Wednesday’s Republican primary debate.

Trump confirmed Sunday in a Truth Social post he will apparently skip all the 2024 GOP primary debates.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera asked Curbelo about Trump’s decision.

“So, Trump’s not going to go to this debate, because he believes what you’re saying is true that he’s got a lock on this. So why put himself out there on the debate stage with these other people who are all trying to catch up? Sources are telling us that he — he may be out the next debate after this one as well, perhaps beyond that, who knows? But congressman, do you think that this is a wise decision by Trump to skip the debates? And then does it make it harder for his rivals?” Cabrera asked.

“Ana, politically speaking, Donald Trump is actually making a very rational decision when it comes to this debate. I was a candidate many times. I served in Congress, and sometimes I had primary challengers. They were, you know, very low in the polls. I had big leads. I didn’t want to go and get on a debate stage with them and give them the opportunity to get better known, to maybe attack me. That’s what Donald Trump is doing here,” Curbelo explained.

“He has such a big lead where this decision is actually justified politically, and it makes a lot of sense. It would make less sense for him to show up there and give candidates like Chris Christie, maybe Ron DeSantis, and others the opportunity to knock him in front of a big, you know, GOP primary national audience. So Donald Trump is making the right decision for his campaign right now, given the polling, given his standing in this race as the clear favorite.”

Trump is reportedly planning to sit down for an interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson while the primary debate is being held, according to The New York Times. Trump has polled in double-digit leads ahead of his closest rivals despite four indictments.

Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier in June that while he likes debates, he sees no reason to given his leads in the polls.

“Why would I allow people at 1% and 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?” Trump said. (RELATED: Trump Shouldn’t Do The Debate, But We Want Him To Anyway)