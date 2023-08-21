‘Jugular Excision’: Megyn Kelly Reveals Questions She’d Ask Biden During Interview

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly revealed questions she would ask President Joe Biden during a hypothetical interview.

Kelly said she would ask “fair” questions regarding his alleged involvement with his son Hunter’s business dealings while he served as the vice president.

“God could I come up with some good debate questions for Joe Biden. I mean, I wish so much they would let me have an interview with him or do a debate with him. And they would be fair. They would be fair. It wouldn’t all just be a jugular excision. But these are questions you can ask based in fact. It doesn’t have to speculate based on the FBI form or anything that Comer and his friends have found. It’s about the actual decisions we know he made as the sitting vice president. I’d love to hear some answers to these.”

Kelly criticized Biden for allowing his son to conduct business dealings with energy officials in Ukraine, China and Kazakstan while he struggled with addiction during an interview with Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, a psychologist and addiction expert. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Asks Ron DeSantis If He Would Pardon Trump)

“What kind of a sitting Vice President, knowing full well, as all family members do, what an addiction like this is doing to a child, would allow said child to do business. Calling him up, using his influence as the Vice President of the United States, putting him on the phone with Ukrainian business dealers, going to dinner with them in Cafe Milano,” he said.

“This is a severe addict, and not only did he not stop Hunter from using his connections to make all of this rein in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakstan — I can go down the list — He helped. He was facilitating it,” Kelly added.

Hunter’s former business associate Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee that Hunter put his father on speakerphone at events with Hunter’s foreign business partners on over twenty occasions. He also confirmed Hunter referred to his father as “My Guy” in communications with his business partners.