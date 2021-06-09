Megyn Kelly: When Biden Called America A ‘Racist Country’ He ‘Had Someone Very Near’ In Mind After Hunter’s N-Word Texts Surfaced

Megyn Kelly said when President Joe Biden was referring to America as a “racist country” he had someone close to him “in mind,” after Hunter Biden’s n-word text surfaced.

“Turns out when Joe Biden was telling us what a racist country America is, he had someone very near [and] dear in mind,” Kelly tweeted on Tuesday, along with an article from the Daily Mail about Hunter’s text messages. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

Hunter allegedly referred to his corporate attorney George Mesires multiple times as “n***a” and cracked jokes about his penis, calling it “unconditional,” in text messages sent between 2018 and 2019. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

Last week, the president gave a speech during his visit to Oklahoma on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

“You can’t just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know,” Biden said during the speech. “We should know the good, the bad, everything. That’s what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides, and we are a great nation. The only way to build common ground is to truly repair and to rebuild. I come here to help fill the silence because in silence wounds deepen.”