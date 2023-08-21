Michigan Suspends Jim Harbaugh For 3 Games: REPORT

I’m not sweating this if I’m a Wolverines fan.

The University of Michigan is hitting head coach Jim Harbaugh with a self-imposed three-game suspension over NCAA violations, according to Rivals’ Josh Henschke.

Originally, there was an agreement that Harbaugh would be suspended four games, something Harbaugh was ready to accept, but that deal fell through.

The NCAA sparked this drama up after claiming Harbaugh engaged in “impermissible” communication with recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA also pushed back on the claim that it was targeting Harbaugh because he wasn’t allowed to buy a cheeseburger for a recruit. Yes, really.

Harbaugh will be suspended for the Sept. 2 game against East Carolina, the Sept. 9 contest against UNLV and against Bowling Green on Sept. 16. All three home games.

JUST IN: We are told that Jim Harbaugh has informed those inside Schembechler Hall that #Michigan is self-imposing a three-game suspension for Harbaugh effectively immediately https://t.co/pAjCvE0jbq — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) August 21, 2023

Don’t sweat it, Wolverines fans.

What you’re witnessing here is Michigan trying to make the NCAA happy and to get them to just go away, and it just might work.

Not only is the suspension just one game short of what the NCAA wanted, but on the Wolverines’ side of things, it comes in the first three games of the season against a trio of nobody schools. No disrespect to East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, but come on … they’re not on Michigan’s level here. (RELATED: Tim Tebow’s Teammate Brandon Spikes Recounts Chasing Him With Photos Of Naked Women To Test Christian Principles)

Just a perfect play by the Wolverines, and as a result, there’s not a single drop of sweat in Ann Arbor.