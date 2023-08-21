Editorial

Michigan Suspends Jim Harbaugh For 3 Games: REPORT

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Horned Frogs defeated the Wolverines 51-45. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
I’m not sweating this if I’m a Wolverines fan.

The University of Michigan is hitting head coach Jim Harbaugh with a self-imposed three-game suspension over NCAA violations, according to Rivals’ Josh Henschke.

Originally, there was an agreement that Harbaugh would be suspended four games, something Harbaugh was ready to accept, but that deal fell through.

The NCAA sparked this drama up after claiming Harbaugh engaged in “impermissible” communication with recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA also pushed back on the claim that it was targeting Harbaugh because he wasn’t allowed to buy a cheeseburger for a recruit. Yes, really.

Harbaugh will be suspended for the Sept. 2 game against East Carolina, the Sept. 9 contest against UNLV and against Bowling Green on Sept. 16. All three home games.

Don’t sweat it, Wolverines fans.

What you’re witnessing here is Michigan trying to make the NCAA happy and to get them to just go away, and it just might work.

Not only is the suspension just one game short of what the NCAA wanted, but on the Wolverines’ side of things, it comes in the first three games of the season against a trio of nobody schools. No disrespect to East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, but come on … they’re not on Michigan’s level here. (RELATED: Tim Tebow’s Teammate Brandon Spikes Recounts Chasing Him With Photos Of Naked Women To Test Christian Principles)

Just a perfect play by the Wolverines, and as a result, there’s not a single drop of sweat in Ann Arbor.