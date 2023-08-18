Tim Tebow’s Teammate Brandon Spikes Recounts Chasing Him With Photos Of Naked Women To Test Christian Principles

I’m amazed at how much we care about this guy’s sex life.

In the upcoming Netflix docu-series, “Untold: Swamp King” — which is about the 2000s-era Florida Gators when they were run by head coach Urban Meyer — Tim Tebow‘s former teammates spoke about the questions they received about his sex life after saying he was a virgin and saving himself for marriage.

Brandon Spikes, who is a former linebacker for the University of Florida and later drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, recalled a memory during the four-part series and said he would test out Tebow to see if he was “serious” about his Christian principles.

“I just wanted to see if he was real,” Spikes, who was a teammate with Tebow on the Gators’ 2006 and 2008 national championship teams, said. “So I would like, you know, maybe have a picture, a nude picture on my phone or something and show it to him just to see how he would react.

“He was like, ‘Come on man! Like, you really get a man uncomfortable!’” said Spikes, “And I was like, ‘Oh, he’s serious.’”

Tim Tebow’s Florida teammates chased him around with photos of naked women to test virginity https://t.co/WsohhNNkOt pic.twitter.com/jciQ0yGl72 — New York Post (@nypost) August 18, 2023

I admit, I used to hate Tim Tebow as a Miami Hurricanes fan.

He started winning me over when he got in the NFL, and nowadays, I think he’s quite the cool cat. And in today’s sex-driven society, I think him being different from everybody — the clean-cut virgin who reads the Bible — was pretty neat.

The days of “drugs, sex and rock ‘n’ roll” aren’t as “cool” as they used to be (not that they ever were now that I’ve grown up), for the simple fact that everybody partakes in it nowadays, and it’s a bit annoying. It makes me want to be different. Luckily, I’m married and don’t have to deal with the nonsense anymore. (RELATED: Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Colorado Football Practice And Deion Sanders Goes The Heck Off On Everybody)

And so is Tim Tebow now, so obviously things have changed … but man, what a cool past to have if you’re him.