‘Put The President On The Stand’: IRS Whistleblower’s Attorney Slams Biden Legal Team, Timing Of Allegations

The attorney for an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower ripped Hunter Biden’s legal team over threats to have President Joe Biden testify.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden reportedly threatened to call President Biden to testify, which they told prosecutors would cause a constitutional crisis, should prosecutors elect to charge the younger Biden in the course of an investigation into his business dealings, according to Politico. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Calls For ‘Independent Special Counsel’ In Biden Probe)

WATCH:



“The threat to have Joe Biden testify came at a really important time,” Tristan Leavitt, an attorney representing IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I think it’s important for your viewers to understand: that letter was sent on Halloween in 2022 and that letter came at a time when U.S. Attorney David Weiss was about to have the 2014 to 2015 tax charges, including a felony for 2014 for making false reports about his income taxes about hiding his Burisma income, those were about to expire, the statute of limitations.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of United States Attorney David Weiss as special counsel Aug. 11 to investigate allegations surrounding Biden.

“Weiss had a decision to make,” Leavitt said. “So, I don’t think it’s a coincidence at all that Chris Clark is writing to Weiss and saying hey, we would put the president on the stand at a time when he is making a decision about whether to let these Burisma charges go. So, I think that’s very significant.”

Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.