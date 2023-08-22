Biden Campaign Refuses To Commit To Debate With Trump

The Biden campaign refused to say whether the president would commit to debating former President Donald Trump.

“To be honest with you, we haven’t really had any substantive conversations about that yet,” the Biden campaign’s Communications Director, Michael Tyler, told reporters Tuesday, according to NBC.

Biden is unlikely to debate any Democrats in the 2024 election cycle. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is not hosting any debates given that Biden is the incumbent. His challengers, Robert F. Kennedy and Marianne Williamson, have called for the president to debate them, but his campaign has not announced any plans to do so. (RELATED: Biden, DNC Take Criticism From All Sides On Lack Of Primary Debates)

Trump and Biden debated twice in the 2020 election.

Trump has also bowed out of at least the first Republican debate and posted that he would not be doing “debates” — using the plural.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” Trump announced on Truth Social.

Eight Republican candidates will be taking the stage for the first debate Wednesday in Milwaukee, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Biden’s campaign said that Trump doesn’t have to be at the debate for his “extreme agenda” to be there.

“Whether he’s on the stage or not, his extreme agenda will be,” senior Biden campaign advisor Cedric Richmond told reporters, NBC reported. “And the only thing that will be missed is the chaos, the disruption, the bullying, the name-calling of former President Trump.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.