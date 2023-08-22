Hit-And-Run Driver Facing Multiple Charges After Alleged ‘Mental Health Episode’ Left 7 Pedestrians Bloodied In NYC

A driver who left seven pedestrians bloodied and wounded in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday night is facing multiple charges after suffering an alleged “mental health episode.”

Imani Lucas, 29, is facing seven counts each of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving after allegedly running a red light and ramming into seven pedestrians just before midnight Sunday, according to the New York Post. The incident left all seven pedestrians injured, with six requiring hospitalization.

Imani Lucas, 29, charged in NYC hit-and-run that injured 7 pedestrians: cops https://t.co/RdIHwVodj3 pic.twitter.com/7yxm1SlpCO — New York Post (@nypost) August 22, 2023



One of the victims, identified as 34-year-old Italian tennis coach Giulia Gardan, was in critical condition after sustaining a spinal cord injury in the incident, according to local media cited by the New York Post. Gardan was allegedly enjoying the final day of a vacation to New York when she was injured. Her condition has since been upgraded to stable, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Man Apparently Runs Over Six Migrants On Purpose, Police Say)

Police caught up with Lucas approximately half an hour later, when she allegedly crashed her Honda Accord into two other vehicles on the Long Island Expressway. Though no injuries were reported in that collision, Lucas was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Upon her arrest, Lucas allegedly told authorities, “It’s in God’s hands,” leading officers to believe Lucas may have been struggling with mental health issues, NBC New York reported.

Law enforcement officials brought Lucas in for a psychiatric evaluation. Her alcohol test turned up negative, according to the New York Post.