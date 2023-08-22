Kevin McCarthy Threatens Impeachment Inquiry If DOJ Uses Special Counsel To Stonewall House Probe Into Bidens

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threatened an impeachment inquiry if the Department of Justice used David Weiss’s status as special counsel to thwart a House Oversight Committee investigation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Weiss as special counsel Friday to investigate allegations surrounding Hunter Biden. Biden pled not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision July 26. (RELATED: ‘North Of $50 Million’: GOP Rep Says Biden Payouts Even Higher Than Reported)

“The only reason you know of all this information is because we took the majority and we’re holding the administration accountable,” McCarthy told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “It is appalling of what we have learned. It is different than what President Biden had told us. He told us he had never talked to his son about any business dealings, that he has never been involved in his family’s business, that they never received any money from China. We now learn while he was vice president the family created 20 shell companies, they did receive more than a million dollars from China and he did call in to the business meetings and he did go to dinners. These dinners were very profitable. They got a new Porsche, they got $3.5 million, but the really most compelling thing here is there is somebody lying.”

WATCH:



The House Oversight Committee released bank records Aug. 9 showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was married to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov until his death in 2019. The House Oversight Committee identified roughly $20 million in payments to the Biden family.

“We wanted to have a special prosecutor back in February but we were told by Garland that there was no need for one,” McCarthy said. “David Weiss told us he could do it if he wanted, but what he told us privately with the IRS agents and what he told publicly along with the attorney general Garland, somebody is lying in this process and the only thing I realize here is the only stories that have not changed are the whistleblowers from the IRS. Their story has held up time and again.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“If the Biden Administration continues to fight to withhold information that could really clear all this up, did they take bribes, did they deal in the business, if they hold that up, we would have to move into the impeachment inquiry, which you know, Larry gives us apex of power to Congress and subpoena power and others to get us the documents we need, the bank statements, the credit card statements and others,” McCarthy said. “Show us where the money went. Show us where you’re taking money from outside sources and that would clear most of this up, but they seem to fight it every step of the way.”

