Pro-Life Comms Director Speaks Out On Firing After Spat With Congressman

Elizabeth Marbach, the former communications director for the pro-life advocacy group Ohio Right to Life, spoke out Tuesday after her firing from the group.

Ohio Right to Life fired Marbach after an online dispute with Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller. Miller, who is Jewish, accused Marbach of religious bigotry Tuesday in response to a tweet from Marbach which read, “There’s no hope for any of us outside of having faith in Jesus Christ alone.” Miller has since apologized for his characterization of Marbach’s tweet.

Marbach was offered the chance to resign from the pro-life advocacy organization twice, and was fired after she declined, The Republic Sentinel reported Friday.

“From Matt Walsh getting criticized by right-wingers for being ‘mean’ to Dylan Mulvaney to Christians declaring we should ‘love our neighbors’ by taking an experimental vaccine and staying home, the last few years have been a non-stop battle between traditional conservatives afraid to appear offensive and the new brazen brand of conservatism that welcomes a struggle for our future,” Marbach wrote in an article at The Blaze after her firing. (RELATED: Dem State Rep Accused Republican Colleague Of Crying ‘Fake Tears’ During Abortion Bill Debate, Texts Show)

“In a nutshell, this same internal battle among conservatives is why I was fired from Ohio Right to Life: I wanted to fight against abortion more boldly, and the organization was uncomfortable with ruffling feathers to do so.”

Thank you, @theblaze! The truth about my firing:⬇️ “This same internal battle among conservatives is why I was fired from @ohiolife: I wanted to fight against abortion more boldly, and the organization was uncomfortable with ruffling feathers to do so.”https://t.co/xmAoCj1kG7 — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) August 22, 2023

Marbach said she was repeatedly told not to use words like “murder“ and “evil” to describe abortion on her personal social media. She also said that the board often came to Ohio Right to Life President Peter Range with complaints about her social media posts.

Marbach said that repeated dust-ups regarding her social media posts eventually resulted in her firing. She added that while her firing would have likely occurred without her interaction with Miller, it “played a role in the timing in which it happened.”

Ohio Right to Life sent a statement regarding Marbach’s firing to the Daily Caller on Tuesday, saying that the organization’s board had “reaffirmed in a unanimous vote” that Marbach’s original statement on Christianity was not bigoted.

“Ohio Right to Life wishes Lizzie the best of luck in her career and knows that she’ll do great things,” the statement read.

Ohio Right to Life did not respond to a request for further comment on Marbach’s article.