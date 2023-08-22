Serena Williams, Husband Welcome Second Daughter

Congratulations, Serena! Another baby girl!

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams announced Tuesday that she has given birth to her second child — a baby girl named Adira River Ohanian.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams captioned the TikTok video.

With “Beautiful” by Bazzi soundtracking the clip, both Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, were sitting and cuddling on a sofa, giving each other a kiss prior to their firstborn child, Olympia, jumping into her mother’s arms.

After giving her daughter a kiss on the forehead, Williams then turned to her husband and told him to “hold on” with a finger motion. That’s when the 23-time Grand Slam winner went to go get their new addition to the family — a little baby wrapped up in a blanket.

Their daughter, Adira.

Serena, herself, didn’t share the name of their newborn. However, her husband later revealed it on Instagram.

Yep, I couldn’t help but to find this absolutely adorable as a girl dad.

I’m a father of four (two daughters and two step-daughters), so I know how awesome things can be with girls. I also know how loud and chaotic it can be, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Those girls are my world. So yeah, I was definitely a sucker for this Serena Williams video. (RELATED: Russell Wilson And Ciara Welcoming Third Child Into The World)

Congratulations to the legend and her husband! And thank you, guys, for sharing this moment with us!