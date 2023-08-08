Russell Wilson And Ciara Welcoming Third Child Into The World

My man Russ did it again!

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer Ciara are welcoming their third child together into the world. This will be the latter’s fourth.

Breaking the news in a video announcement on Instagram, Ciara revealed her pregnancy with a silhouette in front of a pool.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” wrote Ciara in the caption. Soundtracking the clip is the pop star’s 2023 collaboration with Chris Brown, “How We Roll.”

Wilson and Ciara welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson, into the world in 2017. In 2020, they had their second — a son named Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara’s other child, 9-year-old son Future Zahir, came from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Congratulations, Russ and Cici!

As a parent of four (two daughters and two step-daughters), a life-long fan of both Russell Wilson and Ciara, and my wife consistently thinking she’s pregnant (like now), I couldn’t help but to smile at this news.

I just hope it doesn’t negatively impact Russ’ play even further. We already know Cici is going to do her thing. After all, it’s Ciara. But with Russ being in the National Football League, things can be a bit tough if you’re not all the way there mentally.

But hey, maybe this will be a good luck baby like my youngest daughter Reagan (yes, she’s named after the president). The year she was born (heck, the month she was born) in 2021, my Atlanta Braves won the World Series — maybe Russ and the Broncos could have the same luck. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars’ New $120,000,000 Facility Has ‘Most Advanced Urinals’ That Detect Players’ Hydration Levels)

But my wife just said it best when I told her about this blog … “Screw the Broncos, go Phins!”

Boy oh boy, do I have a great woman.