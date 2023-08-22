Check Out This Absolutely Insane Sport Called Calcio Storico Where People Can Legally Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other

Okay … so I definitely need to take a trip to Italy next summer.

There’s this sport in only Italy, and only Florence, Italy at that, named Calcio Storico Fiorentino (or Calcio Storico for short) that’s a combination of rugby, soccer and wrestling — and from the looks of it, straight up fighting.

Originating in Florence in the 16th century, the modern-day game stays true to its roots by keeping players in historical costume, with four teams participating in a mini tournament every June. The tournament starts with the semi-finals to see what teams are going to the final, which is held on Florence’s patron saint’s feast day for St. John the Baptist.

The four teams in the annual event are Santa Croce (Azzurri, or Blues), Santa Maria Novella (Rossi, or Reds), San Giovanni (Verdi, or Greens) and Santo Spirito (Bianchi, or Whites).

And the rules?

Well, there apparently aren’t any, with the exception of entertaining the masses in Italy.

Just check it out for yourself … punches, choking, body slams — it all goes!

🇮🇹 Calcio Storico Fiorentino is an ancient sport, deeply rooted in the Florentine tradition. A mixture of rugby, soccer and Greco-Roman wrestling. “Too small to be a war, too cruel to be a game.” – Enrico III di Francia [SunilStark /IG] pic.twitter.com/SvQUwtutvJ — Mikey Thomas (@MikeyThomas1991) June 15, 2023

Holy cow, this is insane … and in a good way.

Now don’t get me wrong, I would never play this game myself, but I would totally be down for a plane trip to Italy to see this pure F-U-N. Like seriously, how could you not want to see this?

Not only do you get sports, but you get people — several of them — beating the living hell out of each other. (RELATED: John Fury Goes Ballistic During Press Conference In Outright Chaotic Scene)

Sounds like a good time to me.