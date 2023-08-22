John Fury Goes Ballistic During Press Conference In Outright Chaotic Scene

This will make you want to buy a pay-per-view — I’m game.

Tuesday’s press conference for both the KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fights got absolutely chaotic, which included Fury’s dad flipping tables and Paul throwing cake at Danis.

Things went down in London at Wembley Arena, with all four fighters (and John Fury) chirpin’ and throwing insults.

However, it wasn’t the fighters who got tired of the words, but instead it was John who decided to escalate things when he flipped a table upside down and then another one after kicking the everlasting hell out of it.

The entire place exploded in response, with everybody getting out of their seats and a scuffle breaking out, with both Tommy Fury and KSI needing to be held back. Paul was seen hopping up on his chair, loving every single second of it.

And I don’t blame him, just check out this popcorn glory.

Man, there’s so much sexy flavor with this event.

Not only did John Fury give us this pure golden entertainment, not only will we be able to enjoy a KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight, but you also have the hype building up around the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight. And this because of all the crazy drama that’s going on surrounding Nina Agdal and her being a potential thot.

Juice! Juice! Juice! Man, these fights have so much juice! And I couldn’t even give a damn about boxing like that. (RELATED: One Guy Left A Bloody Mess After Massive Brawl Erupts Between San Francisco 49ers Fans)

Who do I give my money to?