Video Shows Saints’ Jimmy Graham Running From Security After Medical Episode

On the field, New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is known for avoiding tackles. And this past Friday, he was caught on camera doing the exact same thing to Los Angeles security guards — just moments before he was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting police.

Graham was experiencing a “medical episode” and likely suffered a seizure when he was recorded on video running away from security at a Southern California resort. The Saints were staying there prior to a preseason game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to New Orleans officials.

Obtained by TMZ, video shows Graham sprinting down a street while two security guards chase him.

WATCH:

After reportedly wandering through traffic, the 36-year-old was stopped by authorities and arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer, according to TMZ.

“New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented,” said the Saints in a statement.

Dr. John Amoss, the physician for New Orleans, determined that Graham was “likely” suffering seizure effects when he was arrested Friday night.

“He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing,” the statement read.

Amoss went to the hospital to meet with Graham and also supervised his care.

Statement from the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/k3D0QiVvbN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2023

Graham spent the night in the hospital and underwent testing before being released the next morning. (RELATED: Michael Oher Wrote About Conservatorship In 2011 Book, Tuohy Lawyers Claim He Was Paid For ‘The Blind Side’)

“He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.”