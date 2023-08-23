Alaska’s GOP Governor Endorses Trump For President

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy of Alaska has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2024, according to a report by Politico on Tuesday.

Dunleavy has served as Alaska’s governor since 2018, and in 2022 became the first incumbent to win reelection to that office in over two decades. His endorsement of Trump makes him the fifth incumbent governor to endorse a GOP presidential candidate, with three of the endorsements being for Trump, according to Politico. (RELATED: Report: Trump Administration To Open Up Arctic National Wildlife Refuge To Oil Drilling)

Dunleavy’s endorsement of Trump comes after significant developments in Alaska’s politics, which have appeared to increase Democratic competitiveness in the state. In 2020, the state introduced a ranked-choice voting system — where voters rank all candidates on a ballot by preference, rather than merely select one — that enabled Democratic candidate Mary Pelolta to win the state’s at-large House seat, which had previously been held by a Republican for 49 years.

Pelolta won the seat over two well-known Republicans: former Gov. Sarah Palin of Alaska, who was once the GOP’s vice presidential nominee in 2008, and Nick Begich III, a member of the Begich family that is prominent in Alaska’s politics. Trump carried the state in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections by a margin of 14% and 10%, respectively.

Trump has previously endorsed Dunleavy three times, including during a 2019 recall effort against the governor. The Trump campaign had planned to release a video thanking Dunleavy for his endorsement, according to Politico.

Trump was involved in Alaska politics in 2022 in an effort to unseat a Republican rival, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. In 2022, Dunleavy received Trump’s endorsement only on the condition that he not support Murkowski, who eventually won reelection, according to Anchorage Daily News.

Other than Dunleavy, Trump has been endorsed by Republican Govs. Henry McMaster of South Carolina and Jim Justice of West Virginia, the latter of whom is running for the Senate in 2024. Gov. Kevin Sitt of Oklahoma has endorsed fellow Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Trump’s primary opponent, while Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana has endorsed his predecessor, former Vice President Mike Pence.

Dunleavy’s endorsement comes in advance of the first Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Apart from DeSantis, Dunleavy’s fellow incumbent Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota will participate, as well as former Govs. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, Chris Christie of New Jersey and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.

Alaska is expected to hold its presidential primary on March 5, a day known as “Super Tuesday,” for it will be accompanied by 14 other states, which is widely-regarded as a critical date in the presidential primary schedule.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

