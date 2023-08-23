‘Blind Eye To Corruption’: Comer Rips DOJ For Allegedly Obstructing IG Investigation Into Hunter Biden Probe

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky ripped the Justice Department over allegations it was obstructing an investigation into the handling of the probe into Hunter Biden.

Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wrote Horowitz Tuesday, asking him to “provide documents and/or information” so that the committee could determine if the Department of Justice (DOJ) was limiting Horowitz’s efforts to look into the handling of the probe into Hunter Biden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threatened an impeachment inquiry during a Tuesday appearance on Fox Business Network if the DOJ used David Weiss’s status as special counsel to thwart a House Oversight Committee investigation. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Threatens Impeachment Inquiry If DOJ Uses Special Counsel To Stonewall House Probe Into Bidens)

“I have confidence in Michael Horowitz, he’s been an inspector general that I think is worthy of the title,” Comer said. “He’s someone that I believe has been independent, some of my Republican colleagues may disagree, but as far as I’m concerned, as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, we work with IGs all across the government and he’s one of the better IGs. This is his opportunity to come in and do the right thing,” Comer told Fox News host John Roberts.

WATCH:



“The reason we fund an inspector general is to determine whether or not there’s waste, fraud, abuse or mismanagement in the federal government from a nonpolitical standpoint and I don’t think anyone could argue that this Department of Justice hasn’t displayed a two-tier system of justice, they have turned a blind eye to corruption at the highest levels in the Biden administration and right now, we’re leading the Biden corruption investigation. But there is also another investigation that sprung up and that’s the cover-up of the Biden corruption and the Department of Justice is at the center of that cover-up.”

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing.

“Now, Michael Horowitz is someone that should be able to get all the information that we need to determine whether or not this Department of Justice is in fact guilty of obstructing a credible investigation, not just by the House Oversight Committee, but by the Internal Revenue Service as we heard from the whistleblowers, and by the FBI as we heard from the FBI whistleblowers who gave Senator Grassley and myself the 1023 form that alleged Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme,” Comer continued.

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.