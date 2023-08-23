Crowd Goes Wild After Ramaswamy Says ‘Climate Change Is A Hoax’

Republican 2024 Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sparked a wild response from the crowd and the other GOP candidates after he said Wednesday night that “climate change is a hoax.”

During the Fox News debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ramaswamy jumped in on a question about climate change. Before others spoke, Ramaswamy said he was the only person on the debate stage that was not bought and paid for.

“Let us be honest as Republicans. On the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for. I can say this,” Ramaswamy said. “Climate change is a hoax. The reality is the anti-carbon agenda is the wet blanket on our economy.”(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle To Attend First GOP Debate Despite Trump Absence)

The crowd then erupted. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Picks Up Major Iowa Endorsement)

Ramaswamy took shots and responded to multiple attacks early on in the debate.