‘Dallas’ Creator Dies At 84

David Jacobs, the creator of the legendary CBS primetime Series “Dallas,” died Sunday at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank at the age of 84.

His death was confirmed by his son Aaron, according to Variety. His exact cause of death was not reported, but it was known that Jacobs battled Alzheimer’s Disease for several years, according to Variety. Jacob’s left a mark on the entertainment industry and was beloved by those who knew him on a personal and professional level. His talents as a soap creator spanned well beyond “Dallas,” and included the hit shows “Knots Landing,” and “Paradise.”

David Jacobs, Creator of ‘Dallas’ and ‘Knots Landing,’ Dies at 84 https://t.co/c5ZfJjtD99 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 23, 2023

“Dallas” aired for a remarkable 14 seasons from 1978 until 1991, and inspired a reboot of the same name in 2012. Jacobs lent his talents to the spinoff series, “Knot’s Landing,” which debuted in 1979, according to Variety. The success of that series also spanned over a 14 year time frame, until 1993.

Jacob’s worked on creating “Paradise” alongside co-creator Robert Porter. He continued to inspire his fans by shining as the writer of “Four Corners,” “Family,” Kingston: Confidential,” and “Bodies of Evidence,” as well as “Dallas: The Early Years,” according to Variety.

He shone as the executive producer of ABC’s “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and “Homefront,” and snagged two Emmy nominations for his contributions. (RELATED: Clint Eastwood’s Longtime Mistress Dead At Age 93)

Jacobs is survived by his children Aaron and Molly, and his wife, Diana. He also shares daughter Albyn Hall with his former wife Lynne Oliansky, and has two grandchildren named Riley and Georgia.

An outpouring of love and messages of condolences are being shared online in memory of his talents and the footprint he has left on his friends, fans, and family.