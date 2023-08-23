‘Democrats Would Love That’: DeSantis Flips The Script On Fox News Moderators Determined To Discuss January 6

Ron DeSantis turned the tables on Fox News moderators when they brought up January 6th.

When moderators asked DeSantis if he believed Mike Pence did the right thing on January 6th, he said, “we need to end the weaponization of these federal agencies —” but was immediately interrupted by the moderators, who said, “that’s not the question!” (RELATED: ‘That Means Your Time Is Up’: Debate Moderators Plead With Candidates To Shut Up So Others Can Talk)

“I know, but here’s the thing,” DeSantis replied.

“This election is not about January 6th of 2021. It’s about January 20th of 2025, when the next President is gonna take office. I know what the Democrats would like to do. They want to talk about all these other issues but we’ve gotta focus on your future. We’ve gotta focus on reversing the decline of our country.”

This election is about January 20, 2025. We have to focus on YOUR future and reversing the decline of this country. We have to have a message that will win. pic.twitter.com/CRbY3pZaPF — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 24, 2023



DeSantis said Republicans need to be focused on what matters and look to the future.

“Focus on the mission above all else. You can’t get distracted. So Republicans, we’ve gotta look forward and we’ve gotta make sure that we’re bringing the message that can win in November 0f 2024.”

Moderators repeatedly pressed him over Jan. 6.

“I’ve answered this before. Mike did his duty. I’ve got no beef with him, but here’s the thing … is this what we’re gonna be focusing on going forward? The rehashing of this?” DeSantis asked.

“I’ll tell you, the Democrats would love that, and they will win if we let them get away with it,” the Florida Governor said.